BeatzCoin Trading Down 22.9% This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $11,243.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002738 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037300 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

