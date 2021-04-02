Beaxy (BXY) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $3.61 million and $11,040.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,375.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.96 or 0.00654643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028306 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

