Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 8% against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $4,736.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00053818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 747.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00671242 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028731 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

