Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $348.20

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.20 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 355.80 ($4.65). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 349.60 ($4.57), with a volume of 721,693 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 454.29 ($5.94).

Get Beazley alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.20.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97). Also, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56).

Beazley Company Profile (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.