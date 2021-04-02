Beer Money (BEER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $279,891.99

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Beer Money has a total market cap of $279,891.99 and approximately $73,268.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 860.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00682393 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028269 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

