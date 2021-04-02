Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0024 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 49.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 48.8% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $629,691.90 and approximately $299,358.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 260,423,457 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

