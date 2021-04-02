Bela Trading 89.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Bela coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bela has traded up 89.6% against the dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $203,407.14 and approximately $29.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,926,283 coins and its circulating supply is 48,779,899 coins. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

