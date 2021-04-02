Beldex Price Up 11.3% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $79.94 million and approximately $74,440.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 90% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

