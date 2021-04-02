BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of BellRing Brands worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 234,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.20 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $954.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

