BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 438,077 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 4,275,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

BLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $307.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.42.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

