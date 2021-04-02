Ben Bun Wong Sells 90,381 Shares of Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 90,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,769,659.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of Vizio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62.

NYSE VZIO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,077. Vizio Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

There is no company description available for Vizio Holding Corp.

