Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and $786,469.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00281475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.32 or 0.00741197 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00029471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 113,049,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,221,531 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

