Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 857.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Benefitfocus worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNFT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Benefitfocus by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNFT shares. TheStreet upgraded Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

