BEPRO Network (BEPRO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.34 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $45.32 million and $13.34 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00052938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 986.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.15 or 0.00660740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028085 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.