Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.35% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $20,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.40 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

