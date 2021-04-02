Berry Data (BRY) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.03 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00013424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $16.03 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00065969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00290528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00091408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.94 or 0.00745117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

