Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.12

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $6.21. Berry shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 474,504 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Get Berry alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berry by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.