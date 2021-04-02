BetProtocol (BEPRO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $179,662.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00054141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 753.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00674485 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028756 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

