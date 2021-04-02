BetProtocol (BEPRO) Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,375.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.96 or 0.00654643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00069322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028306 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

