BetterBetting Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,259.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00645909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00027953 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BETR is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.