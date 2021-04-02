Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Bezant has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $7,150.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,008.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.13 or 0.00671974 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028291 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

