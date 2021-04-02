B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of B&G Foods worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,228,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

