BHPCoin (BHP) Market Cap Hits $12.66 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $12.66 million and $2.89 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00280042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00760253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010125 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

