Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Insider Nicholas Keen Sells 10,000 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,321 shares in the company, valued at $849,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Nicholas Keen sold 217 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $6,076.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 678,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,041. The company has a market capitalization of $703.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCYC. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

