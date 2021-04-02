BidiPass Tops 1-Day Volume of $120,829.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $912,315.67 and approximately $120,829.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 891.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00676071 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028233 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

