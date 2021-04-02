BIDR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.86 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $18.86 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00069394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00291127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.00762433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

