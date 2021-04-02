Bifrost (BFC) Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last Week

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bifrost token can now be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Bifrost has a total market capitalization of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bifrost has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00054042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 927% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00672846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028300 BTC.

Bifrost is a token. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 tokens. The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io

