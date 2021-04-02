Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,804 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Big Lots worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Big Lots by 842.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 143,558 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Big Lots by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

