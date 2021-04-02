BIKI Price Tops $0.0529 on Major Exchanges (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $1.41 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIKI has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

