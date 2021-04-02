Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $301,380.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

NYSE:BILL traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.87. 1,537,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.61. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a PE ratio of -288.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 224.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

