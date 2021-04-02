Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Up 40.2% Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $53.71 billion and $4.35 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $347.57 or 0.00579893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
