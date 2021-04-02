Binance Coin Price Reaches $338.42 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Binance Coin has a market cap of $52.30 billion and $3.58 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $338.42 or 0.00568585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.
Binance Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
