Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $3.83 billion and approximately $3.40 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 810.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.00671876 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,828,971,181 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

