Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and approximately $3.85 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,347.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00654519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069473 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,828,971,181 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

