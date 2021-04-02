Bintex Futures (BNTX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.49 Million

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $75,797.21 and approximately $2.49 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00065165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00319889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.49 or 0.00756399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00030120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

