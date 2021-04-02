Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $7.20. Bio-Path shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 127,159 shares traded.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.