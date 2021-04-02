Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BHVN opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,510,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 128,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after buying an additional 95,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

