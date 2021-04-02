Bionic Market Cap Hits $85,435.74 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $85,435.74 and $176.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bionic has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bionic token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070056 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003351 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Bionic Profile

BNC is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 tokens. Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io

