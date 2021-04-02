Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) vs. Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endologix and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million ($2.19) -0.01 Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endologix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Endologix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Endologix and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -47.89% -113.17% -20.37% Biostage N/A -547.84% -268.41%

Summary

Endologix beats Biostage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

