Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.20

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.20 and traded as high as C$2.82. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 1,788,941 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$744.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.4147308 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

