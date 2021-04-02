Birdchain Market Cap Achieves $668,907.60 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $668,907.60 and approximately $110,325.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00051234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,222.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.37 or 0.00646069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027909 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,194,754 coins. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

