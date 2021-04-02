BitBall Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,160.99 or 0.99482162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00035042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00095476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001656 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.