Bitcashpay Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 80.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcashpay has traded 433.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcashpay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 860.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00682393 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

BCP is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,368,778 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcashpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcashpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.