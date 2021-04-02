Bitcloud Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 315.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $2,569.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,021.60 or 1.00091512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00033152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.21 or 0.00415588 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.00309437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.48 or 0.00757879 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00108838 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,169,216 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

