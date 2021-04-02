Bitcloud Trading Up 111.8% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $3,249.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 111.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,174,831 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

