bitCNY Market Cap Hits $4.24 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $59.75 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00066630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00284408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00745198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010145 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

