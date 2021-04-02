Bitcoin 2 Achieves Market Cap of $18.19 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $373.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

