Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $10.61 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.61 billion and $3.13 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $567.53 or 0.00945921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,997.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00391060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00051786 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,696,531 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.