Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $11.12 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.12 billion and $3.50 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $594.81 or 0.00996119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,712.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.43 or 0.00411011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055474 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002254 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,697,081 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

