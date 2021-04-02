Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Reaches $0.0483 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $28,965.96 and $209.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003303 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.